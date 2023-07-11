88°
Wax Road back open after gas leak temporarily shuts down highway in Central
CENTRAL - A portion of Wax Road was closed Tuesday as emergency responders try to address a "major gas leak."
The City of Central announced Tuesday that the highway was shut down near West Brookside Drive and Willowbrook Drive around 5 p.m. The leak was under control and the roadway was back open by 5:45.
No information about what caused the leak has been released.
