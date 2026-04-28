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Water restored along multiple streets in Baker after crews conduct repairs on water outage

2 hours 4 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2026 Apr 28, 2026 April 28, 2026 9:04 AM April 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — Two streets in Baker were without water on Tuesday morning as crews worked to repair a water outage. 

Repairs affected service in and around Chipley and Balm streets, officials said. 

The outage started around 8:55 a.m.; by 9:35 a.m., it was restored.

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