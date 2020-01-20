37°
Water pressure back to normal in Gonzales
UPDATE - Water pressure in Gonzales back to normal after repairs, according to officials.
GONZALES - On Monday morning, around 9:45 a.m., the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced that some areas in Gonzales are experiencing low water pressure.
Though few details regarding the reason for the issue have been provided, officials say they're working to rectify the problem.
Officials say they will provide an update once the issue has been fixed.
