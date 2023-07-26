Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Truck rams into building in Iberville Parish; driver now in custody
BAYOU PIGEON - The driver whose vehicle crashed into a business in Iberville Parish Monday night surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.
Deputies said the vehicle slammed into the building about 9:30 p.m., then sped off, leaving significant damage in its exhaust.
Sheriff Brett Stassi with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the man apparently lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the Lil Pigeon store. The aftermath included strewn rubble and debris in the parking lot, as well as a gaping hole in the side of the wall.
Video obtained by WBRZ shows the pickup truck destroying the checkout counter and wiping out much of the merchandise nearby.
No one was hurt in the incident.
It was not immediately clear what charges may be filed in the matter.
