WATCH: Southern's Terrence Graves talks 1-5 Jags' prep heading into Homecoming game

BATON ROUGE — The Southern Jaguars are entering this weekend's Homecoming game against Prairie View with only one win.

The Jags, 1-5 this season, are playing the Panthers on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Ahead of the game, head coach Terrence Graves spoke to the media about preparing for the Homecoming game.

Watch Graves' news conference here: