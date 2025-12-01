58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Southern introduces Super Bowl champion Marshall Faulk as new head coach

2 hours 7 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, December 01 2025 Dec 1, 2025 December 01, 2025 1:24 PM December 01, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Super Bowl champion Marshall Faulk will be formally introduced to Baton Rouge as Southern's next head football coach in a Monday afternoon press conference. 

WATCH THE LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE: 

Faulk comes to Southern from Colorado, where he was Deion Sanders' running backs coach. 

Faulk, a New Orleans native, played for the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams in his 12-year NFL career. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 1999. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days