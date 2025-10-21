86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time after Graves' firing

2 hours 31 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, October 21 2025 Oct 21, 2025 October 21, 2025 12:24 PM October 21, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University parted ways with Terrence Graves after a 1-6 start to the Jags' football season, leaving Fred McNair as the interim head coach for the rest of the season. 

McNair, the team's quarterback coach, spoke to the media for the first time as the top coach on the Jaguar sideline on Tuesday at the A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse. 

McNair's first game leading the Jags will be this weekend's home game against Florida A&M at 4 p.m. on Saturday. 

Watch McNair's news conference here: 

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
