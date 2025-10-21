WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time after Graves' firing

86°
BATON ROUGE — Southern University parted ways with Terrence Graves after a 1-6 start to the Jags' football season, leaving Fred McNair as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.
McNair, the team's quarterback coach, spoke to the media for the first time as the top coach on the Jaguar sideline on Tuesday at the A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse.
McNair's first game leading the Jags will be this weekend's home game against Florida A&M at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Watch McNair's news conference here:
