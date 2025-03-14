78°
WATCH: Southern community honors Caleb Wilson; student died in alleged hazing ritual
BATON ROUGE - The Southern community is holding a memorial for Caleb Wilson, a student who died in an alleged hazing incident.
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...
Three wanted after Grambling police responds to 'firearm-related incident', no injuries reported