WATCH: President Trump, First Lady celebrate Independence Day at South Dakota's 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebrations
KEYSTONE, Sd. - President Donald Trump and the First Lady will watch the South Dakota’s 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebrations on Friday.
On Friday, July 3rd President Trump and Melania Trump will celebrate the 4th of July South Dakota to view the huge fireworks display at Mt. Rushmore National Memorial.
The president and First Lady will arrive at 8:30 p.m.
Fireworks will go off at 9:10 p.m.
You can watch the display on WBRZ+ and Facebook Live.
