WATCH: President Trump, First Lady celebrate Independence Day at South Dakota's 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebrations

Photo: CNN

KEYSTONE, Sd. - President Donald Trump and the First Lady will watch the South Dakota’s 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebrations on Friday.

The president and First Lady will arrive at 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks will go off at 9:10 p.m.

You can watch the display on WBRZ+ and Facebook Live.