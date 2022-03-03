WATCH: Police rescue dog from freezing cold river

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - First responders had to jump into an icy river to save a dog that got away from its owner and ended up in the freezing water.

Video shared by the Wyandotte Police Department showed the runaway labradoodle soaking wet and trapped on a piece of ice floating in the Detroit River. Officers teamed up with animal control and local firefighters.

After some time, they were able to inch the ice closer to the river's edge and lower someone into the water to retrieve the freezing pup.