WATCH: LSU expected to face fine after fans storm field following upset win over Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE - Ecstatic LSU fans rushed onto the field after the Tigers' upset win over 7th-ranked Ole Miss, likely earning the school a steep fine in the process.

Scores of fans, primarily Tiger Stadium's student section, emptied out of their seats and vaulted out of the stands to join the team after getting the huge 45-20 win.

Though the university is expected to face a fine from the SEC for the fans' stunt, an LSU spokesperson said the university has received no official word on how much it will coast as of Sunday morning.

The school was previously fined $100,000 in 2018 after fans stormed the field following a win over Georgia.

Sunday marks LSU's first top-10 win under Head Coach Brian Kelly.