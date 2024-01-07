56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Falcons' head coach Arthur Smith argues with Saints head coach Dennis Allen after 48-17 loss

1 hour 35 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, January 07 2024 Jan 7, 2024 January 07, 2024 3:20 PM January 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ORLEANS - Tensions rose in the New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons postgame meeting between head coaches after the Saints blew out the Falcons 48-17.

In the video, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith goes up to Saints head coach Dennis Allen and expresses his ire at Allen. The two also did not shake hands.

According to ESPN's Katherine Terrell, the incident stemmed from a play where the Saints pretended to kneel down only for Jamaal Williams to run in for a touchdown. According to Allen, the players ran that play despite him wanting to take the knee.

Trending News

The win bumped the Saints' record up to 9-8, which is head coach Dennis Allen's first winning season with the team.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days