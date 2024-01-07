WATCH: Falcons' head coach Arthur Smith argues with Saints head coach Dennis Allen after 48-17 loss

NEW ORLEANS - Tensions rose in the New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons postgame meeting between head coaches after the Saints blew out the Falcons 48-17.

Arthur Smith and Dennis Allen have a postgame chat ?? pic.twitter.com/s469d2OcWq — NFL on CBS ?? (@NFLonCBS) January 7, 2024

In the video, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith goes up to Saints head coach Dennis Allen and expresses his ire at Allen. The two also did not shake hands.

According to ESPN's Katherine Terrell, the incident stemmed from a play where the Saints pretended to kneel down only for Jamaal Williams to run in for a touchdown. According to Allen, the players ran that play despite him wanting to take the knee.

The win bumped the Saints' record up to 9-8, which is head coach Dennis Allen's first winning season with the team.