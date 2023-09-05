94°
WATCH: Coach Brian Kelly recaps Tigers' loss to FSU, looks ahead to home opener

2 hours 59 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, September 05 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Head Coach Brian Kelly held his weekly press conference Tuesday ahead of the Tigers' home opener against Grambling State this weekend.

Stream the full press conference uninterrupted at noon on the WBRZ YouTube channel.

