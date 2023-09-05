94°
WATCH: Coach Brian Kelly recaps Tigers' loss to FSU, looks ahead to home opener
BATON ROUGE - Head Coach Brian Kelly held his weekly press conference Tuesday ahead of the Tigers' home opener against Grambling State this weekend.
Stream the full press conference uninterrupted at noon on the WBRZ YouTube channel.
