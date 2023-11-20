79°
WATCH: Brian Kelly talks upcoming game against Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly hosted his weekly press conference Monday, previewing the Tigers' upcoming game against Texas A&M.
Watch the conference on Youtube or on WBRZ at noon.
