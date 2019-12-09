WATCH: A police officer and a horse walk into a PetSmart...

SLIDELL – Over the weekend, PetSmart shoppers were treated to an unexpected introduction to some of their local law enforcement's finest.

On Sunday, ‘Misfit,’ a horse with The Slidell Police Department’s Mounted Division, took a leisurely stroll through PetSmart's aisles, earning smiles and attention from shoppers. Misfit even stopped to take a few pictures with fans.

And of course, the stroll was a safe one as Misfit was accompanied by his human, Officer Robert ‘Mongo’ Crowell.

While Officer Crowell and Misfit greeted customers inside of PetSmart, Officer Eldon Juneau and his horse ‘Chesney’ stayed outside to keep watch over the parking lot.

If it seems out of the norm to find Slidell's Mounted Division guarding PetSmart, that's because it is.

Police explained that with the holiday season bringing more foot traffic to the shopping center, Officers Juneau and Crowell brought their horses to the store, hoping to deter potential criminals.

In any case, as the four work to ensure customers have a safe shopping experience, they’re also contributing to making it a more pleasant one.