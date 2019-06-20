85°
WATCH: 2019 WBRZ Yard Makeover reveal
BATON ROUGE - Aimee Theisen, the winner of the WBRZ Yard Makeover contest, is excited to throw parties in her renovated backyard.
The yard was revealed this morning on 2une In.
LSU's Robert Reich School of Landscape Architecture provided the design for the yard. The Ground Guys of Baton Rouge did the installation.
All plants were provided by Louisiana Nursery with outdoor accessories supplied by Brain's Furniture. Theisen's new fence was from Scott Fence.
To keep her yard beautiful, Arrow Termite and Pest Control will treat Theisen's yard for one year. She can also keep her backyard looking nice with tools from 4-H Equipment.
