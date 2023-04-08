Waste barrel in warehouse along Pecue Lane caught on fire Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A waste barrel in a warehouse behind a business along Pecue Lane caught fire around noon Saturday.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire happened at 12:23 p.m. in the 7900 block of Pecue Lane.

Firefighters took the barrel outside and aired out the warehouse to get the situation under control. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the fire started due to self-heating products inside the barrel.