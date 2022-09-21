73°
Washington Monument vandalized with red paint and obscenities
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Monument is reported to be closed Sept. 21 as workers clean off red paint and profanity from the statue.
ABC reports the United States Park Police has one man in custody for splashing the monument with red paint and writing an obscene message on its walls Tuesday evening.
Police did not reveal a motive behind the vandalism or if the message was targeting anyone specifically. Photos of the vandalism were not released.
