Warrant reveals suspect in Baton Rouge home raid

BATON ROUGE — On July 29, Ireisha Mouton says she was getting ready to go to bed when her home was raided by law enforcement.

Following the raid, WBRZ reached out to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections to get more information on who the law enforcement officers were looking for.

According to court documents, the officers were looking for someone by the name of Joshua Westley. Westley is wanted for failing to appear in court and violating his probation.

"Nobody in the house last name is Westley. It's Brown, Dean, Mouton, Love, and Hobbs, and Ransoms. We don't have no Westleys. We don't know no Josh," Mouton said.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says officers were granted permission to enter the home by a male who opened the door that night. Mouton says she has no knowledge of that taking place.

"We was so shocked when they told us they was going in. We let them go in. We didn't ask for no paperwork. We didn't know we was supposed to get a warrant because it was the last minute. We was shocked, we were scared. We were terrified, so we just let them on in," Mouton said.

The warrant for Westley's arrest was issued back on July 26 of 2024, almost a year before last week's raid.

"I don't understand if y'all looking for somebody in 2024 and decided to come out 2025, y'all should of went out that same year," Mouton said.

Mouton and her family have been renting the home for about five months. We reached out to the property manager to see if a Joshua Westley ever lived at the property. She says Mouton is the only person she has knowledge of living in the house as of the last six months.

"I still want my apology. We want our apology. My children want our apology because police is supposed to make us safe and we're not safe anymore," Mouton said.

Court records list a different address than Mouton's home.

"Next time when y'all want to go raid somebody house make sure y'all at least go out and look to see if that person coming in and out of somebody house," Mouton said.

WBRZ reached out to the Department of Public Safety and Corrections to see how they were led to Mouton's address, and why it took over a year to execute the warrant, but we have not heard back yet.