Warrant issued for man who allegedly masturbated in store parking lot

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was allegedly masturbating in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge store. 

According to the warrant, a woman saw 43-year-old Kevin Morman sitting naked in his truck parked outside the Baby Gap on Corporate Boulevard. Morman reportedly stared at her while he masturbated. She ran back inside, but caught the truck's license plate before it left.

Morman was booked on a felony obscenity charge. 

