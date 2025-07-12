89°
Walker North Road closed until 5 p.m. for utility work
WALKER — Part of Walker North Road will be closed for utility work until 5 p.m. Saturday, the Walker Police Department said.
All lanes at the train tracks will be closed.
Officials say drivers can use Corbin Avenue or Duff Road to Hodges as an alternate route.
