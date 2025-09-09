Walker man who sexually abused young girl for nearly two years sentenced to castration

WALKER - A 67-year-old man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young girl for more than a year has been ordered to be physically castrated.

Marc Rager Sr. of Walker pleaded guilty to 120 different sex crimes, including aggravated crimes against nature, second-degree rape and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was sentenced to 99 years in prison and will be castrated.

The victim in the case, who was younger than 13, came forward after facing nearly two years of abuse.

Assistant District Attorney Greg Stahlnecker, Jr. prosecuted the case on behalf of DA Scott Perrilloux's office.

“This plea was taken after consideration for the victim. She will never be able to get back what Mr. Rager took from her; however, with this plea, she can begin the road to recovery without having to go through a trial and relive the nearly two years of abuse that she suffered from the defendant,” Stahlnecker said.