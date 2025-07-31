Walker High School seniors ring in their final school year with artistic parking spots

WALKER — Every year, Walker High School seniors paint their parking spaces ahead of the new school year.

This year, Emily Hill, one of the seniors, has a special message painted on her spot.

"To me, I feel like there's a lot going on during senior year, so there's a lot of anxiety, and this Bible verse says to 'Cast all your anxiety on Him, because He cares for you,'" she said.

The verse, 1 Peter 5:7, she says, is to inspire people throughout their senior years.

Hill says she and her friends began working on her spot a week ago and were trying to finish it up on Wednesday when rain came pouring down. They came back Thursday to finish the job before students return to class Aug. 7.