Wade Miley returns to Hammond for Southeastern Alumni game Saturday

5 hours 15 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, January 29 2022 Jan 29, 2022 January 29, 2022 8:15 PM January 29, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Wade Miley had one of his best seasons in 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds. His 3.37 ERA was the third lowest of his career, not to mention a no hitter in May. He'll start the 2022 in the NL Central just with a new team. Miley, now a member of the Chicago Cubs, looks to build on his durability that has seen him start over 30 games six times since 2013.

