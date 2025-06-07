Volunteers make sandwiches to 'Fill the Fridge' on Government Street

BATON ROUGE — A group of volunteers gathered at the community fridge on Government Street on Friday to make sure people have something to eat this summer.

The volunteers were helping the Red Shoes Organization load the fridge with sandwiches as part of their "Fill the Fridge" campaign.

"The intent behind it is to make sure there is something in the fridge every day. It is a summer month. Kids aren't in school and Louisiana has a high rate of food insecurity among children and seniors," Associate Director of Red Shies Dorcas Brandon said. "So it's imperative that resources is tended to just like our community needs to be."

The group is looking for fresh fruits and veggies, as well as deli meat, snacks and ready-to-eat meats.

