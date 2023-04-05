Volunteer groups work to repair veteran's flood-damaged home

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 50-man volunteer group teamed up Wednesday to help repair a veteran's home after it was damaged in the 2016 flood, leaving him displaced for nearly six years.

The Home Depot Foundation along with Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge joined together to renovate Navy veteran Gene Dennison's home. Dennison and his family were displaced in 2016 after severe flooding swept through the area, and have been unable to move back into their home due to the extensive repairs required.

Wednesday, the two volunteer groups worked to repair water damage, paint, install new flooring and wheelchair ramps, landscape, and complete other much-needed repairs to make the home habitable for Dennison and his wife once more.

RTBR home repair services are aimed at allowing elderly or disabled low-income homeowners to stay in their homes longer. RTBR believes in revitalizing communities and preserving affordable homes by providing free home repairs, improvements and senior living modifications. The organization aims to make homes safer, more accessible and more energy efficient.