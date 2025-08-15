81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Volunteer firefighters in Ascension Parish rescue dog from drainage box

1 hour 17 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, August 15 2025 Aug 15, 2025 August 15, 2025 12:42 PM August 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ST. AMANT — Volunteer firefighters rescued a German Shepherd from a drainage box in a St. Amant neighborhood, the department said on Facebook on Friday.

The dog was found earlier in the week when the St. Amant and 5th Ward volunteer fire departments were called out to reports of an animal stuck in a drainage box culvert at the back of a neighborhood. 

"Special thanks to Ascension Parish Government DPW teams for coming out and placing the concrete top back on the drainage box culvert," firefighters said, noting that the dog was unharmed.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days