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Volunteer fire departments respond to mobile home fire in Bayou Vista
BAYOU VISTA —The Berwick Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Sebbys Lane in Bayou Vista on Saturday afternoon.
According to the department, firefighters arrived around 3:45 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire conditions coming from a mobile home.
Crews containing volunteers from multiple departments including the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department and the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department helped to contain the fire and protect nearby structures.
There were no reported injuries.
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The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
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