'Visible handprint' on freshly-washed car identified suspect in armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Detectives identified a suspect in an armed robbery investigation thanks to a handprint he left on his victim's freshly-washed car.

According to arrest documents, an investigator with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery that happened on July 18. The victim was reportedly trying to make a deposit at a drive-up ATM when a man approached her with a gun and told her to put her card in the machine.

The woman tried to give him money from her purse to get him to leave, but at some point during the exchange, her deposit timed out, and the machine ejected some of the cash she was trying to deposit, according to the report. The man took approximately $600 in cash before fleeing.

When the detective started their investigation, they noticed a fresh handprint visible to the naked eye on the woman's vehicle which was supposedly recently washed. The detective was able to collect fingerprint samples which positively identified the suspect, 24-year-old Darain Moore.

Moore was arrested Monday on one count of armed robbery.