Virginia Tech football player arrested, charged with murder

Isimemen Etute

BLACKSBURG, Virginia - A Virginia Tech football player has been arrested and charged with murder, CNN reports.

The Blacksburg Police Department announced Wednesday that 18-year-old Isimemen Etute, was charged with the second-degree murder of 40-year-old Jerry Smith.

Authorities found Smith dead when they responded to a welfare check at 10:30 p.m. on June 1 at a location in Blacksburg.

His death was ruled a homicide, and police said, "Through the investigation Mr. Isimemen Etute was identified as a person of interest and later charged with second-degree murder."

Apparently the deceased man and the football player were acquaintances.

Etute is behind bars at the Montgomery County Jail without bond and has an arraignment hearing scheduled for 10:30 am, Thursday.

A statement from Virginia Tech said Etute, "has been suspended from the team, effective immediately."