Violence, drugs persist at EHCC despite several changes in leadership

ST. GABRIEL - Despite several changes in leadership at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, drugs and violence continue to plague the prison.

Since the WBRZ Investigative Unit began reporting on the problems inside Hunt last year, Warden Donny Bordelon was suspended and removed and replaced by Tim Hooper, who was only on the job for a few months before retiring. Current Warden Keithe Turner has been in place since last month.

Documents leaked to the Investigative Unit detail more than 25 incidents occurring from May 16 to 18, just three weeks into Turner's tenure.

They include two documented intoxications, four instances of found contraband (including drugs and these five jugs of homemade alcohol), eight uses of force by prison officials and nine assaults which caused some major injuries.

One specific incident involving Captain Bryan Dottolo is raising eyebrows at the facility for what many are considering excessive use of force on an inmate. In Dottolo's report, he admits to spraying an inmate with mace, who was on his stomach on the ground and then hitting him on the back of the head with the canister.

The report says inmate Jakeno Andrews had been running away from staff and was not complying with orders to spread his legs once he was on the ground. His report says Andrews was not injured.

Another report details how inmate Clyde Trosclair attacked two officers, sending Sgt. Michael Brown to a hospital for his injuries.

In total, just that weekend, officers used mace on five different occasions and administered Narcan to five inmates.

Hunt, which now has a new media relations team, confirmed the incident involving Dottolo is under investigation but would provide his employment status.

