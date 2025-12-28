Vintage car locked up at repair shop for 15 months, owner wants it back

BATON ROUGE - There's been big-time frustration for a man who says his hot rod has been locked up for more than a year. William McKinley says he paid a man to do some body work on his vintage car last year and he still doesn't have his vehicle back.

"Everything he said he was going to do he hasn't done none of that," said McKinley.

In March 2017, McKinley had arranged to have his car sanded and painted by Just Like Glass Customs on Plank Road in Baker. As far as McKinley knows, the $3,000 job he paid for hasn't been completed. He tells 2 On Your Side he heard about the car shop from a friend and thought he was in good hands.

"Price was right and I went with it," he said.

The car is a 1965 Chevrolet Nova and it's McKinley's restoration project. He's already restored the engine but says it needed some love on the outside. Now, 15 months later the work he paid the shop owner to do hasn't been done and he says his patience has been tested.

"Never get no response, wasn't answering the phone, nobody answering the door," he said.

Wednesday morning, McKinley visited the shop along with 2 On Your Side. The doors were locked and the lights were turned off. McKinley has called the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office twice, once in February and another time in May to check on the progress.

EBRSO says it recognizes this case as civil.

"He promised the sheriff's office and me that he would have my car ready by the end of March," he said.

That month has passed and McKinley asked that his money and property be returned. On May 8 2018, shop owner Guaylan Adams texted McKinley a video that said he'd return partial payment to him.

"This video is to ensure Mr. William that I will pay him his $1,300 as a return of funds for repairs on his Nova," Adams said in the video recording.

McKinley says he's still waiting for the money and his car is still locked up. He's not sure what condition that car is in because he hasn't seen it since February 8, 2018.

For the last two weeks, Guaylan Adams has told 2 On Your Side that he's been trying to get that money together to give back to McKinley but he's short a couple hundred dollars. Adams also tells 2 On Your Side he'd call McKinley to update him on this matter. No call was ever made.