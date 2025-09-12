Vigils and services for Charlie Kirk happening in the capital region

94°
Friday, September 12 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A number of vigils and services are being held in the Baton Rouge area for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Kirk founded conservative youth organization Turning Point USA and was known for his events on college campuses in which he would debate and engage with students on political topics. 

He was killed Wednesday when someone shot him with a high-powered rifle while he was speaking at Utah Valley University. 

Those wishing to pay their respects to Kirk can attend the following services in the capital region.

East Baton Rouge Parish
- Vigil service hosted by LSU TPUSA, at LSU Student Union Theatre, Friday Sept. 12, 7 p.m.; attendees must RSVP

Livingston Parish
- "Cry Out To God, A Call To Prayer For Charlie Kirk's America" at Abundant Life Church, Sunday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

West Feliciana Parish
- Candle-lit gathering at Parker Park in St. Francisville, Friday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

