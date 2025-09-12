Latest Weather Blog
Vigils and services for Charlie Kirk happening in the capital region
BATON ROUGE — A number of vigils and services are being held in the Baton Rouge area for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.
Kirk founded conservative youth organization Turning Point USA and was known for his events on college campuses in which he would debate and engage with students on political topics.
He was killed Wednesday when someone shot him with a high-powered rifle while he was speaking at Utah Valley University.
Those wishing to pay their respects to Kirk can attend the following services in the capital region.
East Baton Rouge Parish
- Vigil service hosted by LSU TPUSA, at LSU Student Union Theatre, Friday Sept. 12, 7 p.m.; attendees must RSVP
Livingston Parish
- "Cry Out To God, A Call To Prayer For Charlie Kirk's America" at Abundant Life Church, Sunday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Trending News
West Feliciana Parish
- Candle-lit gathering at Parker Park in St. Francisville, Friday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump says 'with a high degree of certainty' that suspect in Charlie...
-
2une In Tailgates: Court to Table prepares for Tigers' first SEC game...
-
Get 2 Moving: BREC's Blackwater Conservation Area in Baker
-
Officials work large grass fire in Pine Grove
-
Boil water advisory issued for the Village of Grosse Tete due to...