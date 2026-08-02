Vigil planned for NOPD officer who died after car crash

BATON ROUGE – A vigil has been planned for an NOPD officer that was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Sunday, June 3.



31-year-old Natasha Hunter passed away Tuesday after succumbing to injuries she sustained after the car crash.



Hunter suffered brain injuries after being inside her police vehicle when it was struck by a car driven by 33-year-old Chau Thai Nguyen. Police say Nguyen was drunk at the time of the crash.



Nguyen faces vehicular homicide charge and has a bond set at $1 million.



Hunter was assisting a car accident on I-10 in New Orleans near the Esplanade Avenue exit early Sunday morning when she was struck by Nguyen.



Hunter was an 11-year veteran of NOPD and has a 5-year-old daughter.



The vigil for Hunter is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the NOPD Headquarters located at 715 South Broad St. in New Orleans.