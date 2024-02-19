62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Video shows massive water leak near College Station, Texas

2 hours 37 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, February 19 2024 Feb 19, 2024 February 19, 2024 12:28 PM February 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - An entire road was closed in College Station Monday morning due to a massive water leak. 

Trending News

Video from the scene showed water bursting into the air in a large arc, covering nearby cars and rendering the roadway impassable. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days