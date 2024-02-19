62°
Latest Weather Blog
Video shows massive water leak near College Station, Texas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - An entire road was closed in College Station Monday morning due to a massive water leak.
Trending News
Video from the scene showed water bursting into the air in a large arc, covering nearby cars and rendering the roadway impassable.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRG Survivor Series: Local woman has surprise attack shortly after the birth...
-
Bakery on Florida Boulevard reportedly broken into overnight; owner says this isn't...
-
Sunday Journal - The Message of Lent
-
Sheriff deputies shortage causing major issues around the state
-
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries opens public Whooping Crane art exhibit