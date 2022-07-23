VIDEO: Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout season in 2022

BATON ROUGE - The Saints veterans will report to training camp on Tuesday, but in the meantime defensive tackle Malcolm Roach held his 3rd annual Kicks 4 Kids giveback, giving out free shoes to local boys and girls in Baton Rouge.

Last season, Roach started two games for the Saints defensive line that was one of the best in the league. After injuries hampered his sophomore campaign, Roach now feels fresh and ready for a breakout year in 2022.

"I want to step into that starter role well, you know. I'm ready to take over that responsibility to become that leader the same way I was in college. And just dominate," Roach said.

While Roach wants a bigger role next season, he understands part of his job as a D-Tackle is to free up the holes that allows other players to make the plays.

"I am going to take all the licks for them on the defensive line. If they are making the plays then I'm doing my job right."

And the Saints defensive line has been doing their job the past few years, consistently having one of the lowest rushing yard averages in the league. Roach believes his unit has the perfect combination of work ethic, scheme and chemistry.

"It's kind of like a college feel, you know. A group of guys that love each other. We all know each other families, things like that, and anytime it's time to go to war with those guys, we ready," Roach said.

Roach takes pride in being from Louisiana and repping that black and gold. He's happy that he finally has some other Louisianians to share that passion with.

"Now we have more guys with with Tyrann and Jarvis. You could just see the passion that we play with and being able to do it for the Saints is a dream come true."