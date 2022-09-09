Video released of high-speed chase, driver blew .103 when arrested

WALKER - Police said they arrested a highly-intoxicated Hammond man early Sunday morning after he led officers on a high-speed chase for more than 16 miles.

Police said the pursuit began around 2 a.m. Sunday when officers saw a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Roland Reine slide to a stop at the Florida Blvd/Walker South Rd. intersection in Walker. Walker PD Officer Terry Taylor said the driver of the vehicle was arguing with a female passenger, and Taylor drove his patrol car toward the stopped vehicle because he was worried the argument would turn physical while Reine was behind the wheel.

As police approached the driver sped off, turning south on Walker South Road and heading toward I-12. Officer Taylor gave chase and said the passenger stuck her arms out of the window several times, signaling she wanted out of the vehicle.

Police said when Reine got to Pendarvis Lane he sped up to 65 mph and headed up the I-12 overpass, swerving side to side. On the other side of the overpass police said Reine tried to turn left onto the interstate on-ramp but lost control and slid onto a grassy area. The woman tried to jump out of the car but police said Reine grabbed her by the hair and dragged her back inside.

Officers said Reine got onto I-12 East and headed toward Holden, topping 100 mph as he tried to outrun his pursuers. Officers said he braked suddenly as he neared the Holden exit, nearly losing control as he swerved across the interstate and onto the exit ramp. Police said Reine slowed as he drove onto George White Road, and then jumped out of the vehicle a quarter-mile later after stopping on James Chapel Road.

Police said Reine, barefoot and shirtless, ran into nearby woods with officers close behind. Police said Reine was caught after he fell in heavy undergrowth about 100 yards from the road.

Livingston Police said they found the female passenger still sitting in the car with her hands sticking out of the window. She told police that she owned the car and Reine was her boyfriend. The woman told officers that they had gotten into an argument on the way home from a party in Denham Springs. She told officers that despite her demands that he pull over, Reine told her he would get her home, which was only four houses east of where the chase came to an end.

Walker Police said Reine later admitted he had been drinking, and a breathalyzer test at the Livingston Parish Detention Center revealed his blood alcohol content to be 0.103.

Reine was charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle, first offense DWI, false imprisonment, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation of motor vehicle and no driver's license. No other vehicles were damaged during the high-speed chase.

As of Monday morning, Reine remained in Livingston Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $52,835. No charges were filed against his passenger.