81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Man's pickup explodes at Burger King drive-thru

7 hours 21 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 April 29, 2019 11:51 AM April 29, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BEEBE, Ark. (AP) - A man who was driving his pickup truck through a central Arkansas Burger King drive-thru has suffered severe burns after the vehicle exploded at the window.
  
Ron Daniel told KARK that he had just picked up a propane tank Friday and decided to stop for a couple burgers when he heard a hissing sound and realized the tank was leaking. As he went turn the tank's valve off, it burst into flames.
  
Daniel, 78, said he walked a few feet away to wait for emergency services. Soon after, the truck exploded.
  
No one else was injured in the fireball but the truck was destroyed. Daniel said his body is covered in blisters.
  
Beebe is about 30 miles northeast of Little Rock.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days