79°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Firefighters battle overnight fire on Sherwood Street
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters worked a vacant house fire on Sherwood Street early Friday morning, officials said.
Baton Rouge Fire Department Officials said the fire happened around 1 a.m. at the 3900 block of Sherwood Street, where they found the house "completely engulfed in flames."
The fire didn't spread to nearby homes and no one was injured, officials said.
Trending News
Image and video credit to BRFD.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump and Putin shake hands in Alaska before their summit on the...
-
Eligible Louisianians can now have seizure indicator added to license, state ID
-
Federal indictment: Mayor LaToya Cantrell, her former bodyguard allegedly cost NOLA $70,000
-
Louisiana considers ban on coyote rehabilitation, sparking debate among wildlife experts
-
Bar busted for underage alcohol sales; 116 illegal purchases made in just...