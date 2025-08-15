82°
VIDEO: Firefighters battle overnight fire on Sherwood Street

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters worked a vacant house fire on Sherwood Street early Friday morning, officials said.

Baton Rouge Fire Department Officials said the fire happened around 1 a.m. at the 3900 block of Sherwood Street, where they found the house "completely engulfed in flames."

The fire didn't spread to nearby homes and no one was injured, officials said.

Image and video credit to BRFD.

