VIDEO: Car fire closes I-12 East at Range exit
DENHAM SPRINGS- I-12 East is closed due to an accident near the Range exit.
The single vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say the driver for an unknown reason drove off the road and crashed into a tree. The car then caught on fire, luckily bystanders helped the driver out of the car.
Air med transported the patient to a local hospital.
DOTD reports that I-12 East at the Range exit an alternative route is recommended.
I-12 East is closed at Range Ave due to an accident. Congestion has reached Millerville (approximately 3 miles in length). Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 11, 2019