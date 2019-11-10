VIDEO: Car fire closes I-12 East at Range exit

DENHAM SPRINGS- I-12 East is closed due to an accident near the Range exit.

The single vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say the driver for an unknown reason drove off the road and crashed into a tree. The car then caught on fire, luckily bystanders helped the driver out of the car.

Air med transported the patient to a local hospital.

DOTD reports that I-12 East at the Range exit an alternative route is recommended.