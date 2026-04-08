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VIDEO: Baton Rouge man arrested in Texas on money laundering, evading police charges after leading pursuit

1 hour 58 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 12:34 PM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GOLIAD, Texas — A Baton Rouge man was arrested in Texas after leading local law enforcement on a pursuit. 

On Tuesday, Goliad County Sheriff's deputies were notified of a pursuit entering their jurisdiction. The chase started when a driver, later identified as Crager Doiron from Baton Rouge, refused to stop for Nixon Police. Doiron was also throwing items from his car during the chase. 

After Doiron entered Goliad County, a deputy rammed Doiron's car off the road. Deputies and police found more than $70,000 in cash in the car. 

Doiron was then arrested on evading arrest with a vehicle and money laundering charges. 

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