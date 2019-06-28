81°
VIDEO: ATM ripped from gas station near Bocage area
BATON ROUGE - Video obtained by WBRZ shows damage at a gas station on Jefferson Highway after someone allegedly ripped an ATM from the building this week. Unfortunately for the thief, the ATM was out of order.
The incident happened overnight Thursday at La Rouge Mart on Jefferson Highway.
Plywood now replaces glass windows that were shattered during the attempted heist. Although the entire ATM was snatched from the gas station and left on the sidewalk, no money was taken because the ATM wasn't working.
We've reached out to officials for details on the potential suspect(s).
