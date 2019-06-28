81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: ATM ripped from gas station near Bocage area

1 hour 43 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 June 28, 2019 2:34 PM June 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Video obtained by WBRZ shows damage at a gas station on Jefferson Highway after someone allegedly ripped an ATM from the building this week. Unfortunately for the thief, the ATM was out of order.

The incident happened overnight Thursday at La Rouge Mart on Jefferson Highway.

Plywood now replaces glass windows that were shattered during the attempted heist. Although the entire ATM was snatched from the gas station and left on the sidewalk, no money was taken because the ATM wasn't working.

We've reached out to officials for details on the potential suspect(s).

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days