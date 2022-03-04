Victims: Amateur mugged them at casino

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies arrested a 19-year-old on armed robbery charges after two people were mugged at the L'Auberge casino.

Ari Thompson was booked Tuesday. Deputies said he confessed to one of the attacks but said an acquaintance was responsible for the second, though deputies charged him with both crimes.

Victims told authorities they were leaving the casino and walking back to their vehicles at separate times when a person matching Thompson's physique and characteristics put a gun to them and demanded money. One victim said they lost their money at the casino and was forced to give up their phone. The second victim also passed their wallet and phone to the suspect, detectives wrote in a report.

In each situation, victims told authorities the suspect appeared nervous. In one description, a detective wrote the victim said it was as if it was Thompson's first time attempting an armed robbery.

Sheriff's deputies used one of the victim's Find My iPhone App and traced the phone to Thompson who was in a car on Brightside. Deputies said they located the stolen phones in the car and found a pellet gun that resembled an actual handgun.

No one was injured in the robberies.

