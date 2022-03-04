Latest Weather Blog
Victims: Amateur mugged them at casino
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies arrested a 19-year-old on armed robbery charges after two people were mugged at the L'Auberge casino.
Ari Thompson was booked Tuesday. Deputies said he confessed to one of the attacks but said an acquaintance was responsible for the second, though deputies charged him with both crimes.
Victims told authorities they were leaving the casino and walking back to their vehicles at separate times when a person matching Thompson's physique and characteristics put a gun to them and demanded money. One victim said they lost their money at the casino and was forced to give up their phone. The second victim also passed their wallet and phone to the suspect, detectives wrote in a report.
In each situation, victims told authorities the suspect appeared nervous. In one description, a detective wrote the victim said it was as if it was Thompson's first time attempting an armed robbery.
Sheriff's deputies used one of the victim's Find My iPhone App and traced the phone to Thompson who was in a car on Brightside. Deputies said they located the stolen phones in the car and found a pellet gun that resembled an actual handgun.
No one was injured in the robberies.
************
Trending News
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
Ukraine crisis not entirely to blame for steeper fuel prices
-
Vibrant new crosswalks improve safety, aesthetics through downtown Baton Rouge
-
Body found in Zachary identified as missing 19-year-old, coroner says
-
Mess left by utility contractor following Hurricane Ida, homeowner wants it fixed
Sports Video
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...