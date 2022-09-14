Victim says thief 'proudly' flashed ankle monitor while robbing him

BATON ROUGE - An investigation over a year and a half long led to the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed someone he sideswiped on the Interstate.

Arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office read that on Jan. 27, 2021, a man was driving on I-12 when he was hit by another vehicle on the rear passenger side. Both vehicles pulled over, and when the man saw that the damage was minor, he told the driver of the other vehicle—later identified as Jovante Ledbetter, 30—not to worry about the accident.

Ledbetter, however, insisted the crash was not his fault and began getting angry, according to deputies. He demanded the victim pay him $100 to keep him from filing a police report.

The victim called his father, who advised him to pay Ledbetter the money. Ledbetter and the victim drove to a Chase bank on O'Neal Lane, where Ledbetter then demanded $400, deputies say.

The victim then called the Baton Rouge Police Department. An officer arrived but told both men that the incident would be handled by Louisiana State Police before leaving.

Ledbetter became even angrier after the officer left, the sheriff's office says. He then grabbed the victim by the neck and forced him over to the ATM, demanding he take all of his money from the ATM, and the victim complied, reportedly fearing for his life.

Ledbetter then stole several belongings from the victim's car, including a laptop, car keys, wallet, and cell phone. Ledbetter allegedly told the victim he was a "hardened criminal" who had just gotten out of jail and "proudly" flashed his ankle monitor.

During an investigation into the robbery, deputies were able to track Ledbetter's ankle monitor information and pinpoint him at the Chase on O'Neal Lane at the time of the robbery, according to the victim. The victim was also able to positively identify him in a lineup.

Ledbetter was arrested and re-booked on one count of simple robbery and one count of simple burglary/breaking and entering.