Victim of deadly crawfish boil shooting in Baker identified

2 hours 32 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, May 05 2025 May 5, 2025 May 05, 2025 9:21 AM May 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brian Waldrep

BAKER - East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies have identified the victim of a shooting at a family crawfish boil in Baker on Sunday.

Deputies say Gad Davis and another man were shot inside the home near the corner of Rolling Acres Drive and Plank Road.

They say during an altercation, a man armed himself with a handgun, then shot and killed Davis.

The man injured in the shooting is now in critical condition.

There is no word yet on any charges anyone is now facing.

An investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

