68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victim in critical condition after shooting in Donaldsonville

1 hour 25 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, April 08 2022 Apr 8, 2022 April 08, 2022 1:18 PM April 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - A man was seriously hurt Friday after a shooting in Ascension Parish.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around noon on St. Vincent's Street. Deputies said a man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

The sheriff's office is still working to identify a suspect. 

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days