Veterans carry thousands of flags through downtown Baton Rouge in honor of fallen service members

BATON ROUGE — Veterans, alongside active-duty service members and supporters, walked through downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday morning carrying thousands of American flags for the Hero Hump: Ruck to the Capitol event.

The flags were later planted in the gardens of the state capitol at the Blue Star Mothers' Memorial Day Flag Planting event. The event saw 11,000 flags planted, with each flag representing a fallen Louisiana service member.

The event featured speeches from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Gov. Jeff Landry, with Secretary Charlton Meginley joining the ruck.