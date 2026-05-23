73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Veterans carry thousands of flags through downtown Baton Rouge in honor of fallen service members

1 hour 14 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, May 23 2026 May 23, 2026 May 23, 2026 1:18 PM May 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Veterans, alongside active-duty service members and supporters, walked through downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday morning carrying thousands of American flags for the Hero Hump: Ruck to the Capitol event.

The flags were later planted in the gardens of the state capitol at the Blue Star Mothers' Memorial Day Flag Planting event. The event saw 11,000 flags planted, with each flag representing a fallen Louisiana service member. 

Trending News

The event featured speeches from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Gov. Jeff Landry, with Secretary Charlton Meginley joining the ruck.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days