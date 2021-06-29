Veteran volunteers help Lake Charles hurricane victim return home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A volunteer organization that mobilizes veterans for disaster recovery efforts has helped a southwest Louisiana woman return to her hurricane-damaged home.

Team Rubicon renovated the home of Susan Stewart of Lake Charles. The American Press reports that Stewart returned to the house late last week — months after hurricanes Laura and Delta struck the area.

“My house was shuffled during Laura, but rain came in during Delta and fell through the cracks,” Stewart said.

She met Team Rubicon members when they were cutting trees down in the neighborhood. Volunteers initially signed her up for gutting and mold treatment but wound up completely restoring the home, including heating and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical work, flooring, roof and windows.

A Team Rubicon press release says the organization was founded following the Haiti earthquake of 2010. The volunteer veterans use skills and experience gained from their time in the military to help people prepare, respond and recover from disasters.