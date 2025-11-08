73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Veteran's Day Parade held Saturday in Walker

3 hours 23 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, November 08 2025 Nov 8, 2025 November 08, 2025 5:01 PM November 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - Several troops, cars and floats filled the streets for the Veterans Day Parade in Walker on Saturday.

Trending News

It rolled out in the morning at Walker High School on Burgess Avenue. Many people lined the street to catch holiday goodies and pay tribute to the armed forces.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days