73°
Latest Weather Blog
Veteran's Day Parade held Saturday in Walker
WALKER - Several troops, cars and floats filled the streets for the Veterans Day Parade in Walker on Saturday.
Trending News
It rolled out in the morning at Walker High School on Burgess Avenue. Many people lined the street to catch holiday goodies and pay tribute to the armed forces.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 11: LSU rolls into Tuscaloosa feeling...
-
East Ascension handles Walker
-
Standing water, trash affecting home surrounded by blight
-
Early voting ends Saturday; here's what officials say parish-wide numbers reveal
-
New testing results from Smitty's runoff show cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'